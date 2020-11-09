Baton Rouge police have identified the young man shot to death Sunday morning at an apartment complex on Burbank Drive, while another victim remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Dylan Clouatre, 23, was pronounced dead on the scene, Baton Rouge police said in a news release Monday morning.

He was shot inside an apartment at the Lark Baton Rouge apartment complex near LSU around 8:45 a.m. Sunday. The complex is located at 4194 Burbank Drive near its intersection with West Parker Boulevard. The area is filled with off-campus housing options, restaurants and other businesses that cater to LSU students.

Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Monday morning that detectives are still following up on leads and no suspects have been identified yet.

Ernie Ballard, a spokesman for LSU, said Clouatre was not a current student of the university. It's not clear whether he was an alum.

No additional information was immediately available.