A Baton Rouge man has been arrested as a suspect in an October shooting and booked on attempted second-degree murder.
John Derick Dunbar, 26, also known by the name "Gotti", fired a pistol at the victim on Oct. 15 at 4700 Tigerland Avenue, according to his arrest report. The victim said he and a friend were sitting in a vehicle, and Dunbar shot through the window at his head.
The officer who responded to a call about the shooting reported seeing bullet damage to the vehicle. The victim and another passenger both identified Dunbar as the suspect.
Baton Rouge police searched Dunbar's home Jim Taylor Drive home Thursday, where Dunbar reportedly fled. The arrest report states that Dunbar ran into the residence and out the back door, through a canal and into a carport of another home. Police used a Taser to subdue him.
Authorities found a handgun on the living room couch of Dunbar's home, and he was booked on an addition count of felon in possession of a firearm charge.
Dunbar pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree robbery in 2014.