A Baton Rouge man was arrested on attempted second-degree murder after shooting his companion, fleeing the scene and trying to dispose of his gun in a drainage culvert, police reported.
Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Baton Rouge Police responded to a car accident on Byron Street where the driver had been shot. Detectives learned the man had been shot multiple times at a residence in the 3500 block of N. Foster and wrecked his car as he was trying to flee the scene, according to booking documents.
A witness told police that the night of the shooting, a person got out of a vehicle on N. Foster, shot into the vehicle and then fled as the driver tried to get away. Detectives also learned the shooter had stopped at a drainage culvert on Charles Street as he fled. There, police discovered a firearm that matched caliber of shell casings found at the scene of the shooting.
After reviewing video footage from the scene, detectives identified 33-year-old Dexter Marshall as a suspect. Marshall was previously convicted in 2012 of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Marshall was booked Tuesday night into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count each of attempted second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of weapons.