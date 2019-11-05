Former Tangipahoa Parish sheriff candidate Arden Wells was arrested Monday on one count of unauthorized entry of a business, according to the sheriff's office.

Wells unsuccessfully ran for sheriff last month, when Sheriff Daniel Edwards won re-election outright. Edwards, the brother of Gov. John Bel Edwards, received 58 percent of the vote to secure a fifth term.

Wells, a Republican, placed third with 15 percent of the vote.

Daniel Edwards voted into fifth term as Tangipahoa Sheriff Daniel Edwards, Tangipahoa sheriff since 2004, was voted into a fifth term of office Saturday, with 58 percent of the vote.

He surrendered himself to agents with the Attorney General's Office, which lead the investigation, according to a Facebook post from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Wells was initially booked in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, but "due to safety and security concerns" he was transferred to another facility within 55 minutes of arriving at the jail.

The sheriff's office post did not elaborate on the accusations against Wells, where he was transferred to or what specific safety and security concerns they had that prompted the transfer.

Further inquiries were directed to the Attorney General's Office.

Court date delayed in case of mayor candidate accused of assaulting Tangipahoa sheriff candidate A Ponchatoula Mayor’s Court magistrate has recused himself from the case of a mayoral candidate accused of assaulting a sheriff candidate so i…

Wells, who was a lawyer in Tangipahoa Parish until he was disbarred in 2007, has run against Edwards multiple times, rarely gaining more than 10 percent of the vote each time.

While campaigning for sheriff most recently, Wells was outspoken about his thoughts on the department. He said he would implement body cameras and dashboard cameras and create an internal affairs division.

“This department is corrupt and I’m going to clean it up, strengthen it and turn it into a professional agency instead of a home for retired officers or deputies from elsewhere,” Wells said before the election.

+4 Tangipahoa sheriff candidates peg deputy pay, corruption overhaul as running platforms Low pay for deputies, alleged corruption within the force and a rundown jail were the main criticisms from the two candidates challenging incu…