After allegedly killing his wife and firing at responding police officers late Friday, Cedric Dabney told his adult daughter on a recorded jail call that he "should have killed her, too," according to prosecutors.
That statement was considered during a court hearing Tuesday morning. After listening to both the daughter and prosecutors, an East Baton Rouge judge ordered the man held without bond on the recent murder charges.
Shalama Dabney, 51, was pronounced dead around 11:30 p.m. Friday at the home she shared with her husband, according to police. The couple lived on Elgin Street, a residential area between Greenwell Springs Road and Winbourne Avenue.
The case comes amid an ongoing spike in murders plaguing the Baton Rouge area, where domestic violence killings represent a significant portion of the total increase. The murder rate across East Baton Rouge Parish is on pace to break all previous records for the second year running, according to records maintained by The Advocate.
Cedric Dabney, 52, was already out on bond after a relative of his wife accused him of raping her at gunpoint last year. An enraged Dabney also held the woman at gunpoint and threatened to kill her toddler, according to police reports.
When the assault occurred, the woman told police, Dabney was looking for his wife, who "had fled from him because of domestic violence," according to his arrest report.
That was in May 2020. Records show Dabney was released on bond after a few days in jail.
He was assigned an ankle monitor — and was wearing one when police took him into custody after the shooting Friday, officials said. He had been ordered to have no contact with the victim and remain on house arrest, apart from church and doctor visits.
Though the wife was mentioned in his arrest report, she was not a victim of the criminal charges brought against Dabney in this case, so none of the bond restrictions applied to her, officials said.
Dabney violated none of the protections that were imposed when he allegedly pulled the trigger — but this time, the victim was a member of his household.
The company in charge of his ankle monitor notified local law enforcement about a problem with the device, which was detected when officers removed it before booking Dabney into jail, officials said.
That meant the ankle monitor functioned properly, despite the tragic unforeseen outcome, said East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III.
During the hearing Tuesday, a public defender assigned to represent Dabney requested a sanity evaluation of him, officials said.
The case follows another domestic violence killing last week in St. Francisville. In that case, an estranged husband violated a restraining order and managed to go undetected by a different monitoring company tasked with tracking his movements via GPS ankle monitor. He had been confined to house arrest and forbidden to come within 100 yards of the home he once shared with his wife of 15 years.