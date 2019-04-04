Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Eugene English, 63, 362 Greenwood Drive, Biloxi, Mississippi, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, and hit-and-run.
- Luke Gibson, 27, 822 Geranium St., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, improper lane usage, inspection sticker required and reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Lisa London, 55, 1194 Fiesta Court, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, obstruction of a highway, and reckless operation of a vehicle.