Plans for a comprehensive reorganization of the Baton Rouge Police Department could save an estimated $10 million per year — funds that would help support a long awaited raise for the city's underpaid officers.

Consultants have spent the past several months evaluating BRPD operations and putting together an efficiency study. Department leadership on Wednesday provided The Advocate with a draft of that study, which lists 55 recommendations meant to streamline the department's structure.

Those include eliminating two specialized divisions — air support and mounted patrol — and redistributing others to focus control at the district level. For example, members of the department's street crimes division, SWAT team and K9 unit would be assigned to specific police districts, instead of operating independently.

The overall size of the department wouldn't change, but some officers would be reassigned, most often into the uniform patrol division, and some positions now filled with sworn personnel would become civilian jobs.

The efficiency study comes after a recent pay study, which showed Baton Rouge cops are paid on average about 30 percent less than their counterparts at peer law enforcement agencies. Researchers estimated that bringing salaries up to par would cost about $21 million a year — barely more than double what the proposed reorganization is expected to save.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said he hasn't finished reviewing the draft efficiency study, including the estimated savings which he said could end up being smaller than what the consultants presented.

"I don't like to comment on drafts," Paul said. The final version is expected to be released in the near future.

The chief declined to speculate on which of the recommended changes would ultimately be implemented. But he said in general he agrees with "the vast majority" of what he's seen so far.

"Right now I'm listening to recommendations and concerns from the men and women of the police department. I value their opinion and change is hard," he said. "But the whole purpose of this is to help us identify savings so we can give our Baton Rouge police officers a raise."

Paul, who took office in January 2018, has pledged his commitment to obtaining that raise. Negotiations on a new union contract have stalled pending a resolution to questions about low salaries.

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said Wednesday changes mentioned in the efficiency study would help "provide badly needed pay raises to our officers." She and Paul both emphasized they're seeking as much input as possible from the officers themselves, hoping to build a team effort and garner widespread internal support before implementing the recommended changes.

City officials approved spending $200,000 on the study itself, which began last December and involved interviews with more than 70 officers, ride-alongs and extensive research comparing BRPD operations with national best practices. Management Partners, a Cincinnati-based firm that specializes in consulting with governments about how to operate more efficiently, completed the assessment.

This is a developing story. This post will be updated.