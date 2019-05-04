Authorities arrested at least eight people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records shows.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Khidhr, Al-Mustafa, 21, 10122 Old World Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, careless operation, driver's license suspended or revoked and hit and run.
- Quinton Armstead, 42, 2335 Rita Street, Zachary, first-offense DWI and careless operation.
- Milton Day, 57, 8432 Myrtlelake Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and speeding.
- Michael Donovan, 31, 2354 N. Courseault Street, Lutcher, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Henry Jackson, 49, 4814 Victoria Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and failure to signal/improper turn.
- Lakennier Hughes, 41, 5641 N. Monarch Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driving left of center, license plate switched, insurance required and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Timothy Meche, 29, Zachary, third-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Desmond Price, 25, 5171 Wildwood Drive, Sorrento, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license suspended or revoked and improper lane usage.