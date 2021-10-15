An Independence man was arrested Thursday evening on rape counts in Livingston Parish — his second recent arrest stemming from a multi-parish child sex investigation.

John Mack, 75, was booked into the Livingston Parish jail on first-degree rape and sexual battery, both felonies.

This latest arrest came about three weeks after Louisiana State Police booked him in Jefferson Parish on a count of misdemeanor sexual battery, a less serious charge, amid what officials called an ongoing child sex abuse investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Livingston Parish deputies handled the Thursday arrest.

Lori Steele, a spokeswoman for the sheriff, said Friday that deputies are continuing to investigate "the sexual abuse of a juvenile victim."

She said the Thursday arrest resulted from new information that allowed deputies to secure a warrant in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

A State Police spokesman said Friday their investigation is also still underway.

Law enforcement officials have released few details about the accusations against Mack, citing the sensitive nature of the case.

Mack has been arrested at least three times on domestic violence allegations in Livingston.

He was arrested in 2015 and accused of pointing a gun at a woman and kicking her in the leg. He was charged with aggravated assault and domestic abuse battery, but prosecutors later dropped the case, court records show.

Mack was arrested again on the same counts in November 2020 after the victim accused him of taking her license to prevent her from leaving and then chasing her around with a bat. Prosecutors never formally charged him in that case.

About a decade earlier, Mack had been charged with aggravated assault and obstructing a highway. That case also involved a female victim who said Mack followed her after an argument, parked his car in the middle of the highway to block hers and charged at her with a knife. The woman said she had four children in her car at the time, according to police reports. Mack was ultimately found not guilty.