A Thibodaux woman hit a 3-year-old in the face and dragged her by the hair into a home in Assumption Parish, sheriff's deputies said Friday.
Assumption deputies arrested Brie Lynne Christenson, 22, on a single count of cruelty to juveniles Wednesday, Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a statement.
The incident happened at home off La. 70 in Pierre Part on July 13, prompting a complaint a few hours later, deputies added.
After her arrest, Christenson, 227 Half Oak Drive, was later released from Assumption Parish Detention Center on bail of $20,000, deputies said.