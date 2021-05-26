After a federal judge excoriated a Baton Rouge police officer for conducting a questionable traffic stop and warrantless search, the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council voted last month to pay the defendant $35,000 in taxpayer money — a public acknowledgment of bad policing.

The settlement came several months after something unusual happened in federal court: Prosecutors in Baton Rouge scrapped the indictment against Clarence Green, saying only that they had "reevaluated the evidence." By then, Green had already spent five months in jail.

Rather than let the dropped charges fade into the background, Chief District Judge Brian Jackson issued an order lambasting the arrest and prosecution as "emblematic of precisely the type of 'foul' blows universally condemned by our jurisprudence."

Jackson found police had shown "serious and wanton disregard" for Green's rights, "first by initiating a traffic stop on the thinnest pretext, and then by haphazardly invading defendant's home (weapons drawn) to conduct an unjustified, warrantless search."

The search was so bad, Jackson wrote, that the officers could potentially be charged with criminal trespassing.

BRPD leaders quickly opened an internal investigation into Sgt. Ken Camallo, the officer named in the lawsuit and ruling. Officials said Wednesday the investigation is ongoing and Camallo is awaiting a discipline decision. He remains on regular duty.

Not long after Jackson issued his ruling, Green filed a lawsuit against the city of Baton Rouge and its police department, citing the ruling and alleging his constitutional rights were violated during the encounter, which sent him to jail for months during the coronavirus pandemic.

That lawsuit resulted in the $35,000 settlement Green was awarded last month, when the Metro Council approved the amount with no discussion during its April 28 meeting.

Green was indicted last summer on a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm following the Jan. 1, 2020, stop around Brookstown, a neighborhood off Airline Highway in north Baton Rouge. Green was a passenger riding in the back seat of an SUV with his younger brother, a juvenile.

Baton Rouge police found Green with a loaded handgun concealed in his pants and boxes of ammunition in the car. Such gun possession cases often land in federal court, in part because federal laws can allow for longer sentences.

Camallo wrote in his police report that he conducted "an investigatory stop … based on suspicious driving in a high crime area." The driver had signaled to turn one direction, then drove the other way. Camallo was in the neighborhood looking for an alleged shoplifter and had seen the vehicle earlier at a known drug house, he said.

It was enough for a federal grand jury to return the indictment against Green. But the case fell apart from there — and ended up costing Baton Rouge taxpayers money, in part because of what happened next.

After the traffic stop, Camallo and another officer went to the apartment where Green and his family lived. No one answered the door when the officers arrived. They waited outside for several minutes, then walked inside, bodycam footage shows.

The video recording had been muted during this time. Camallo told the judge that hewed to BRPD policy, which allows officers to mute conversations with each other in certain circumstances.

Footage shows Camallo walking through the apartment with his gun drawn, peering into closets using a light attached to his weapon. After less than a minute, a woman appears from a backroom and starts talking to the officers.

The recording remains muted and the conversation inaudible over much of the interaction. Camallo testified that he meant to unmute his body camera sooner. When it finally comes on, he is telling the woman that he wants to search the room where Green and his brother sleep to make sure there was nothing "that could get them in trouble later."

She first declines to consent to the search, but Camallo persists and the woman relents, leading him upstairs while insisting the officer would find nothing.

He wound up finding a rifle and shotgun inside the room, according to police reports. But prosecutors never charged Green or anyone else for the weapons.

Thomas Frampton, the attorney representing Green, said the $35,000 settlement leaves much to be desired.

"Whatever the dollar amount, the fact that these officers didn't pay a cent out of their own pockets, and apparently have faced no repercussions at all, is deeply disturbing," he said. "It's taxpayers who are left on the hook."

Frampton said the bodycam video demonstrates massive underlying issues at BRPD.

"The video is both banal and horrifying. It shows a form of ritualized humiliation and contempt for civil rights," he said. "These aren't bad apples; these are some of the best officers on the force."

Camallo testified during the November hearing that he had served more than 22 years with BRPD, with no blemishes on his disciplinary record. He reported having testified in court hundreds of times.

However, his career includes another case where federal prosecutors dropped a gun case involving a warrantless search.

In 2017, District Judge James Brady threw out all of the evidence from what he deemed an illegal search of a FEMA trailer in which police turned up an assault rifle with a magazine and scope, makeshift explosives and marijuana. Brady found no evidence to justify what Camallo had described as a "protective sweep," and prosecutors quickly dropped the case against defendant Jordan Sergent.

BRPD officials declined to provide a timeline on when the internal investigation is expected to conclude, which will reveal whether Camallo faces discipline in the Green case. That could include an unpaid suspension or termination from the force.