Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Henry Andrews, 23, 9771 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle and improper lane usage.
- Everette Johnson, 30, 4807 Byron Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driving left of center, insurance required, and failure to register vehicle.
- Angela Lamotte, 49, 1388 Sierra Vista Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle and failure to maintain control.
- Jose Santos, 41, 8737 Granite Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle.
- John Sherk, 50, 3000 July St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Keon Sibley, 30, 2231 N. Little John Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.
- Jeffery Swim, 22, 5006 Gloria St., Zachary, third-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, and hit and run.