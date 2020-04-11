A Baton Rouge man is accused of strangling and punching his six-month-pregnant girlfriend, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded to a residence on Industriplex Blvd. Saturday morning where they say Link Jacques, 27, had grabbed his pregnant girlfriend by the throat after she refused to let him go through her phone, according to booking documents. His girlfriend blacked out, she told deputies.
After, Jacques punched his girlfriend in the chest and said “he was tired of the games.” She eventually calmed Jacques down, left the home and called police from a gas station.
Jacques denied “anything physical” happened with his girlfriend. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Saturday on domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim and domestic abuse battery strangulation.