louisianastatepolice.adv HS 002.JPG
Buy Now

Louisiana State Police vehicle, Friday, December 15, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

A Gramercy woman was killed after her car crashed into a tractor-trailer in St. John the Baptist Parish on Friday morning, according to State Police.

Ashley White, 36, was driving south down U.S. 61 near Marathon Avenue in a 2015 Buick Regal around 7 a.m. when the driver of a 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer was making a right turn onto U.S. 61 in the direction White was traveling, troopers said.

A Louisiana State Police release said White crashed into the driver's side of the tractor-trailer and received fatal injuries from the wreck. The cause of the crash and whether or not White was wearing a seat belt is still under investigation. 

Troopers said they do not suspect impairment played a factor into the deadly wreck. 

Woman killed in what police believe was domestic shooting in Scotlandville early Friday

Zachary man killed 2 stepdaughters and himself one day after his wife died, police say

Contact Katelyn Umholtz at kumholtz@theadvocate.com.

View comments