A Gramercy woman was killed after her car crashed into a tractor-trailer in St. John the Baptist Parish on Friday morning, according to State Police.
Ashley White, 36, was driving south down U.S. 61 near Marathon Avenue in a 2015 Buick Regal around 7 a.m. when the driver of a 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer was making a right turn onto U.S. 61 in the direction White was traveling, troopers said.
A Louisiana State Police release said White crashed into the driver's side of the tractor-trailer and received fatal injuries from the wreck. The cause of the crash and whether or not White was wearing a seat belt is still under investigation.
Troopers said they do not suspect impairment played a factor into the deadly wreck.