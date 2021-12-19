Not long after 1 a.m. Sunday, a host of relatives received panicked phone calls and rushed to the crime scene, each holding onto a sliver of hope that Tony Smith was not the victim.

They formed a large group outside the police tape, praying their suspicions were wrong, his aunt said: Maybe Smith ran into some neighbors while walking to the store, or maybe his phone was broken. But their calls kept going unanswered, and finally Baton Rouge police confirmed their fears.

"It was like all hell broke loose then. Everybody just broke down," said his aunt, Debra Jones.

Now, instead of looking forward to their annual Christmas gathering, the family is planning a funeral.

Smith, 32, was killed around the corner from the apartment he shared with his wife and kids. He became another victim of Baton Rouge gun violence amid a soaring homicide rate that shows no signs of slowing during the final weeks of 2021.

At least 145 lives have been lost to violence this year across East Baton Rouge Parish, including four within the past week alone and two on Sunday. The unprecedented number of annual killings eclipses even the record-breaking 2020 total, according to data tracked by The Advocate.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Greenview East apartment complex on North Ardenwood Drive, officials said. Smith was pronounced dead on the scene.

The case remains unsolved. Detectives have not identified suspects or potential motives, but the investigation is ongoing, officials said Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, dozens of grieving family members are trying their best to piece together what happened to Smith, a man who stayed out of trouble but still got caught in the senseless and sometimes indiscriminate gun violence plaguing many Baton Rouge neighborhoods.

"We have so many questions," Jones said. "What could cause someone to do this?"

Smith had left his apartment just minutes before the shooting, and nothing seemed unusual: He was headed to a nearby corner store for cigarettes, his wife later told other relatives. After noticing the errand was taking longer than normal, she stepped outside to find her husband — and discovered a crime scene several yards from her doorstep.

She panicked and started alerting other relatives.

By late Sunday afternoon, about 12 hours after receiving the news of his death, dozens of family members gathered at the small clapboard house off North Foster Drive where Smith grew up alongside his two older siblings. Relatives packed into the living room, offering condolences and support, sharing food and trying to process their new reality.

Smith worked in landscaping, family said. He was a devoted husband and loving father to a son and three daughters. He had no criminal history in East Baton Rouge, not even traffic violations, court records show.

Smith and his wife had recently been approved for a mortgage and started looking at houses, excited to move their family out of the North Ardenwood apartment, relatives said.

The Greenview East complex includes about two dozen separate buildings, each containing several apartments. Many of the units appeared vacant, and trash littered the common areas. On a chain link fence bordering the complex, strips of police tape flapped in the wind Sunday afternoon, presumably leftover from the overnight crime scene. Christmas lights hung above the front door of the apartment where Smith lived.

"He had so much going for him," his aunt said. "I pray that God was with him through his last breaths, and that he did not suffer. I pray there is some justice."

Jones spoke quietly during an interview late Sunday afternoon, searching for words to describe this unthinkable tragedy and hoping to honor her nephew by sharing the story of his death.

"This is the worst thing that could happen to a family — because he was taken from us, and at such a young age," she said, her eyes wide and glistening. "What is this world coming to?"

Just hours after she made those comments, another man was shot to death on Convention Street around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Baton Rouge is not alone in recording an unprecedented number of murders this year, a prolonged spike in violence that experts attribute to the hardships of the pandemic, delays in the courts and less proactive policing.

With over a week left in 2021, homicides in East Baton Rouge Parish have well surpassed the 2020 total of 114, Advocate records show.

The newspaper tracks intentional and unjustified killings per FBI crime reporting rules, incidents that fit the legal definitions of murder and manslaughter. The data is preliminary and could change if some cases are later ruled accidental or justified and vice versa.

City officials called a press conference last week in response to the recent shooting death of a toddler, who died alongside his uncle after someone shot up their car on Brightside Drive. Chief Murphy Paul sought to reassure the public that detectives are following solid leads in many recent shootings. He said several of them appear retaliatory, but gaps in the criminal justice system are making it harder for police to get bad actors off the streets for significant periods of time. Too often, alleged shooters are posting bond and going right back to their old haunts, Paul said.

Since the local court system was closed for months last year because of COVID, Paul said, the swift administration of justice has become harder to achieve. He said the data suggests some perpetrators are emboldened by the lack of quick accountability.

Before the shock of losing her nephew six days before Christmas, Jones said their large extended family was planning to celebrate together as usual, with plenty of laughter and good food.

"Now there's no Christmas. We're just trying to make it through," she said. "The holidays will never be the same."