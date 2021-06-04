One person was killed in a traffic crash Friday morning, Baton Rouge Police said.
The crash took place in the 7900 block of Highland Road around 6 a.m., according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
Brandon Hutchinson, 40, was driving a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck when he lost control of his vehicle in the curve of the roadway, McKneely said. Hutchinson crashed into a metal fence, his truck flipped and he was ejected from the vehicle.
Hutchinson died at the scene from his injuries, McKneely said. The crash remains under investigation.