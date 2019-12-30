Police stock photo (copy)
MARCH 2015

Bruce Tims, 25, was killed outside the Last Call Bar & Grill on Bourbon Street on March 21, 2015. A fight broke out between Bruce Tims and Brandon Guidry. Guidry pepper-sprayed Tims before the altercation was broken up by bystanders. Guidry returned to the bar an hour later and shot Tims.

One person was killed and another person was injured in a Monday evening shooting near Tiger Bend Road, according to a report from WBRZ.

A man reported that he was shot on Morel Avenue, according to the report. He was hospitalized.

Another person was killed, according to the report. The coroner's office was called to the scene.

Two people were injured in separate shootings earlier in the day Monday. 

One person was shot near 38th Street and Wyandotte Street; another person was shot in the 3500 block of Winbourne Street, Sgt. Don Coppola, Baton Rouge Police spokesman, said.

This report will be updated with additional information.

