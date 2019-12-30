One person was killed and another person was injured in a Monday evening shooting near Tiger Bend Road, according to a report from WBRZ.

A man reported that he was shot on Morel Avenue, according to the report. He was hospitalized.

Another person was killed, according to the report. The coroner's office was called to the scene.

Report: Two injured in separate shootings in Baton Rouge Monday afternoon Two people were shot Monday afternoon, suffering non-life threatening injuries, in two separate incidents in Baton Rouge, police said.

Two people were injured in separate shootings earlier in the day Monday.

One person was shot near 38th Street and Wyandotte Street; another person was shot in the 3500 block of Winbourne Street, Sgt. Don Coppola, Baton Rouge Police spokesman, said.

