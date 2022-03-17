As COVID-19 cases continue to decline and vaccination rates increase, the Department of Corrections will begin to phase in contact visitation in state-run prisons beginning Friday.
General reopening plans for DOC facilities have also been approved as officials continue to monitor the pandemic's impact on prisons.
Visitors must be on the inmate's approved visitation list. Those 14 years old and older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination.
Those not fully vaccinated may be eligible for non-contact visitation, officials said.
All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and must follow social distancing guidelines. Visitation hours and days will vary by institution.
Visitation was suspended in the early days of the pandemic to stem the spread of COVID-19, then resumed a year later. As infections surged and then decreased over the months, DOC has halted and resumed in-person visitation accordingly.
Most recently, visitation was suspended in early January, with no-contact visitation resuming Feb. 21.
Mercedes Montagnes, executive director of advocacy organization the Promise of Justice Initiative, said that connections to community are "vital to rehabilitation" for those who are incarcerated.
"We are pleased to see visitation returning as COVID numbers drop. We anticipate DOC will be mindful of safety but as the risk of Covid has decreased, visitation is essential."
Officials said that if total active cases at a prison exceeds .5 percent of the total population, visitation at that facility will be suspended immediately and will resume when the rate falls below that percent.
Loved ones can check information about COVID-19 at doc.la.gov.