Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Anthony France, 54, 410 Cypress Drive, Baker, first-offense DWI.
- Eduardo Lara-Avalos, 19, 5959 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, speeding and driver's license required.
- Isaac Thomas, 36, 2755 Iroquois St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked and careless driving.