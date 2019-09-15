LSU police arrested a 25-year-old woman who allegedly attacked an officer as medical crews were treating her on a stretcher outside of Tiger Stadium, according to an arrest report.
Officers responded to reports of an intoxicated woman causing a disturbance at an emergency medical trailer near the stadium, police said.
When police encountered the woman, identified as Alix Cross of Hartsdale, New York, she became belligerent, stood up from the stretcher she had been lying on and shoved an officer, according to the report.
Officers brought Cross to the ground and arrested her on suspicion of battery of an officer. The report didn't note any injuries for the officers.
She remained at the parish jail Sunday with bond not yet set.