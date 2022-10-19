Five adults and a 17-year-old were arrested when an ongoing family feud came to a head with a brawl that initially erupted between students before the end of class Monday at Westdale Middle School, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
According to an affidavit, an on-duty deputy called for backup just before 1:30 p.m. Monday in response to a "large fight" involving both students and parents that had broken out on school property.
The school was on lockdown for more than an hour as multiple units from EBRSO and the Baton Rouge Police Department were dispatched to the scene. When they arrived, faculty members pointed officers to several adults in the parking lot, some of whom were still yelling at one another, the affidavit says.
Police detained everyone involved and, upon reviewing video surveillance footage, arrested Tiffany Johnson, 40, Christy Solomon, 40, Ty'Arieal Cummings, 18, Michelle Butler, 37, Mikethia McDowell, 26, as well as an unnamed 17-year-old student.
Through the course of interviewing the women, detectives learned that two students at the school who were being picked up by their respective parents had an "ongoing feud that extended to their other family members," the affidavit says.
During her interview with police, Cummings said the fight began after she went to the school with her mother to pick up her younger sister. When the pair arrived, Cummings told investigators, the 17-year-old student "charged" at her and they began fighting, leading everyone else to join in.
Johnson told officers she had gone to the school to pick up her friend's daughter after the girl allegedly fought with another student. Johnson said she was trying to break up the fight between Cummings and the 17-year-old when Butler began hitting her, prompting Johnson to hit back.
Butler, who was there to pick up another student, said she was in the Dean's Office when she saw Cummings looking through the window "wanting to fight everyone." Butler told investigators she was ambushed by Johnson when she left the office and retaliated by hitting her.
Solomon and McDowell both told police they were caught in the brawl as they tried to defend themselves. The affidavit notes Solomon had "abrasions on both temple areas" while McDowell was uninjured.
All six were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of unlawful disruption of the operation of a school.