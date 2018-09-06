Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Michael Collins, 28, 3645 Buchannan St., Baker, third-offense DWI, reckless operation, red light violation, hit and run, operating a vehicle while under suspension for prior offense, no proof of insurance and license plate required.
- Dwayane Jones, 1752 N. Miro St., New Orleans, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Rashee Scruggs, 35, 2539 Sorrel Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and reckless operation.
- Jerome Talbert, 62, 2042 Hiawatha St., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked, reckless operation and parking where prohibited.