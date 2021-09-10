A man who left his home in southeast Louisiana to escape Hurricane Ida was killed Thursday in a nine-car crash on I-10 while trying to returning home, officials say.
Metairie resident Timothy Achee, 29, was traveling from Houston — where he evacuated to last week to wait out the storm.
According to West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office spokesman Zach Simmers, that's when an 18-wheeler slammed into Achee’s car, which was stuck in rush-hour traffic on I-10 east between the Basin Bridge and Grosse Tete.
The impact caused Achee’s car to catch fire, officials said. Some of his relatives returning home in a separate car were also injured.
The truck’s driver, Jack Duff III, of Mobile, Alabama, was arrested and charged with one count of negligent homicide and six counts each of vehicular injury and careless operation of a motor vehicle.