Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Sidney Arnold, 50, 5633 Knight Drive, Zachary, first-offense DWI and resisting an officer.
- Michael Pea, 59, 3707 Evangeline St., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, careless driving, driver's license not in possession and drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Joyce Pickard, 60, 5909 Moss Lane, Pensacola, Florida, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and possession of alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.
- Paul Tullier, 47, 13999 Blackwater Road, Baker, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, reckless operation, improper lane usage, driving left of center, possession of alcoholic beverage in a vehicle, insurance required and ignition interlock device offenses.