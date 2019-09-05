A man was shot multiple times while sleeping in his car in the Gardere area not long after midnight Thursday, then dropped off at Highland Road Community Park and finally brought to the hospital, where he later died, authorities said.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, which occurred around 1 a.m.
Sheriff's office spokesman Col. Bryan White said deputies were initially dispatched to Elvin Drive after reports of a shooting there. While they were searching the area, the victim called 911 and said he had been shot on Elvin Drive but then driven to the park and left there, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The park is about four miles east of where the shooting occurred. The victim was located there and transported to the hospital, White said. He later succumbed to his injuries.
White said the investigation is still in the early stages and is ongoing.
No additional details were immediately available.
Four people have now died from gunshot wounds in East Baton Rouge Parish over the past six days, marking a spike in deadly gun violence following what has been a relatively peaceful summer.