A young man was killed and his friend was arrested on a count of negligent homicide after confessing he was playing with a gun when it accidentally discharged Thursday night, according to Baton Rouge police.
The shooting was reported around 7:45 p.m. at an apartment building on Ford Street off Mickens Road.
The victim was identified as Israel Crockett Jr., 20, who died from his injuries, police said.
Darius Ellis, also 20, was booked into jail after he accidentally shot Crockett while the two were playing around, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said. Ellis faces a count of negligent homicide.