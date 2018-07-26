A Baton Rouge man was arrested Wednesday evening after he barricaded a 16-year-old inside a home for two hours and later tried to flee the scene, according to an arrest report.
Shortly after 7 p.m., police responded to the 10000 block of Avenue H, where witnesses said that a man, later identified as 30-year-old Curtis Miller Jr., was inside the residence with another person, police said in an arrest report.
Officers established a perimeter around the home and used a loudspeaker to ask Miller to exit the residence, but he refused. Miller barricaded himself and the 16-year-old girl inside the home for two hours, according to the arrest report.
Shortly after 9 p.m., the teenager was allowed to leave the residence, and Miller fled through a window, according to the report. After a brief pursuit, he was apprehended in the 9900 block of Avenue J.
The teenager told police that Miller had slapped her multiple times and pointed a handgun at her before police arrived. She said that Miller is her boyfriend and had been living with her for several days.
Police searched the residence and found a .40 caliber handgun inside, according to the arrest report.
Miller, 10003 Avenue H, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon and resisting an officer.