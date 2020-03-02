A person in an 18-wheeler was killed when the tanker carrying gas caught fire in Baton Rouge on Monday night, according to fire officials.
Firefighters found the fuel truck engulfed in flames at 7700 Airline Highway around 10:15 p.m., a Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson said.
It was when the five units of firefighters put the blaze out that they found a person in the cab of the truck who was unresponsive.
Emergency Medical Services was on the scene to perform CPR on the victim, but it was unsuccessful.
It isn't immediately clear what caused the 18-wheeler to catch fire.