A 16-year-old suspected car thief who escaped from three different juvenile facilities in as many months was believed to be back in either the Baton Rouge or Pointe Coupee Parish areas Friday, the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Now identified by the department as Damarion Simmons, authorities say the teen broke out of a detention facility alongside 16-year-old Brenden Hebert in St. Martin Parish around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Sheriff René Thibodeaux, the two teens allegedly stole three pistols and a white Chevrolet Colorado in St. Martinville before driving to New Roads to part ways.

Hebert was caught at a gas station on U.S. 61 Friday morning after state troopers found him inside the stolen vehicle, police said.

Authorities believe Simmons may now be near his hometown of New Roads or in the greater Baton Rouge area.

Thibodeaux cautioned residents that Simmons may be armed, but emphasized that the teen does not have a history of violence. He said he's worried about Simmons' safety, and added he's also concerned about what might happen in an encounter between the youth and a member of the public.

"This is a dangerous situation. Very dangerous. People on Facebook are saying, 'Well, if they come in my yard, I'm killing them,' and you can't do that," he said. "This is becoming a very bad, volatile situation."

Before his escape on January 19, Simmons previously broke out of the Acadiana Center for Youth with another person on Dec. 11 and the Bridge City Juvenile Detention Center with three others on Nov. 21.

During his last escape, Thibodeaux estimated Simmons broke into up to 30 cars before he was apprehended in New Roads Jan. 8.

Beth Touchet-Morgan, a spokeswoman for the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice, said a preliminary investigation found that human error played a role in Wednesday's escape.

Once a full investigation is complete, appropriate disciplinary action "up to, and including termination" will be taken, she said.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office is offering a $500 reward for any information leading to Simmons' capture.

Thibodeaux, who expressed his frustration at the fact that he and his deputies are now searching for the teen a third time, called the situation "embarrassing" for the state's juvenile justice system.

"The time and the effort and the money that we put forth … to catch this guy, and I don't think he's made it two weeks," he said Thursday.

He later added: "Our entire state and legislators need to really pay attention to what's going on."