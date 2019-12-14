A man was seriously injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon on Gus Young Avenue in Baton Rouge.
The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. in the 4700 block of Gus Young Avenue. Sgt. Don Coppola Jr., Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson, said a man arrived at a local hospital with serious injuries shortly after the incident.
Nick McDonner, EMS spokesperson, said bystanders reportedly put the victim in a car and took them from the scene before the ambulance arrived.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.