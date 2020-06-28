Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them are:
- Derrick Burden, 15626 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, careless operation and driver's license suspended
- Derrick Lathan, 7410 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, disobeying police and driving too slowly.
- Joshua Mayfield, 10926 Alco Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.