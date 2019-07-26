A Baton Rouge man has been arrested in the March 21 beating and robbery that began when the assailant asked another man for a ride from a downtown bar, Baton Rouge Police said.
Delandro Bell, 30, was booked Thursday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of second-degree robbery.
The arrest warrant says Bell asked another man to give him a ride from George's Place on St. Louis Street. They pulled into a driveway in the 200 block of East Boulevard where they sat and talked.
After talking, Bell grabbed the man's bag, which contained his cell phone and car keys, and ran away, the warrant says. The victim chased Bell and when he caught up with him, Bell beat him until he lost consciousness.