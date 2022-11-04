A 19-year-old woman was injured in an early-morning shooting at an OYO Hotel, Baton Rouge police said.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said police responded to reports of a shooting at the chain's Gwenadele Ave. location shortly after 3 a.m. Friday.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. McKneely said the woman was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive, but was unable to provide any updates on her condition.
Baton Rouge's OYO hotels have been the focus of scrutiny over the last several years for the number of violent incidents that have been reported at the chain's Gwenadele Ave. and Mead Road locations.
According to data from 2017, both spots were listed as top offenders on a list of city-parish hotels and motels that had logged the most 911 calls that year.
More recently, the chain has received renewed attention following a slew of shootings and overdose deaths.
Among them: In January, a woman was arrested at the OYO Hotel off of Airline Highway after police said she shot and injured her boyfriend during an argument about the mother of his children.
Four months later, in April, 32-year-old Jaci Bergeron was found shot to death in a room at OYO's Gwenadele location.
In August, police arrested a man on counts of cruelty to a child in the death of his 2-year-old son, who died after suffering "multiple blunt force injuries" inside the Gwenadele OYO, the East Baton Rouge Coroner determined.
The hotels' owner, Rajesh N. Patel, told The Advocate in April that he attributed some of the chain's problems, at least in part, to a staffing shortage driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and a corporate mandate that previously dropped room rates to a minimum of $14 per night.