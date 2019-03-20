A Baton Rouge mother with a long history of drug addiction was arrested Wednesday and accused of killing her baby daughter by giving the child lethal doses of Methadone and other prescription narcotics.
East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies responded to reports of an unresponsive baby girl around 6 a.m. on Feb. 15, according to arrest documents. Isabelle Hidalgo, 18 months, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.
Her mother, Heather Hidalgo, was later arrested.
Deputies said in a news release Wednesday that interviews with other members of the household revealed that Isabelle was born addicted to Methadone because her mother was treated at a local Methadone clinic during her entire pregnancy. The victim also had "physical complications, which caused her physical development to be delayed" as a result of her mother's drug use, according to Hidalgo's arrest warrant.
The child lived in a Baton Rouge apartment with her mother, father and adult sister.
Toxicology tests showed the child tested positive for Methadone and a variety of other drugs — and levels of Methadone and Alprazolam were found to be well in excess of the fatal range for an adult, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Hidalgo, 42, initially denied playing any role in her daughter's death but said she has been seeking treatment from a Methadone clinic for about 15 years since becoming addicted to prescription medications, according to her arrest warrant. She was then booked on outstanding bench warrants and later confessed to having administered Methadone and other prescription medications to Isabelle "on a daily basis, over the course of several months … in order to calm and comfort her."
Deputies said Hidalgo, of 1917 Mariner Drive, Baton Rouge, will be rebooked on one count of first-degree murder.
Hidalgo's criminal record in East Baton Rouge Parish includes a 2016 misdemeanor arrest for hit and run driving and having no vehicle insurance. A bench warrant was issued in that case when Hidalgo failed to appear in court in February 2018.
She was also arrested in 2013 and accused of stealing from a Cracker Barrel restaurant on Burbank Drive, where she worked at the time. Court documents in that case show detectives found evidence Hidalgo stole more than $1200 from the restaurant by uploading funds onto a prepaid credit card. She later told investigators she took the money "because she needed it to help get financially stable" and "admitted to struggling with a drug addiction to prescription medication." She pleaded guilty to a reduced charge and was sentenced to probation.
Recent posts to a Facebook account under the name Heather Marie Coris Hidalgo reference Isabelle's death.
"I'm not sure why God gave me 18 months with Isabelle but it was the best 18 months of my life," one post reads, asking people to donate money to support funeral costs. "She was the happiest baby. She always smiled just like her sister. She always laughed at everything. … I'm not sure why good God took her but I have faith in him. I'm just kind of upset with him now."