Two juveniles and an adult were injured in two separate shootings overnight Sunday in Baton Rouge, police said.
The shootings happened within an hour of each other. Authorities said they do not appear to be connected.
At around 11:30 p.m., a juvenile was injured in a shooting in the 4800 block of Shelley Street. Baton Rouge police said their injuries were non-life-threatening.
An adult and another juvenile also suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue that happened around 12:30 a.m.
No other information about the two shootings was immediately available. BRPD said the investigations are ongoing.