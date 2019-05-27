Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Thomas Deaton, 57, 30650 Summer Run Court, Denham Springs, third-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license required, license plate required, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer and hit and run.
- Henry Montgomery, 60, 6270 San Juan Drive, Baton Rouge, fourth-offense DWI and careless operation.