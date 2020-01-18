Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Clovis Dunn, 35, 4447 Adams Avenue, Baton Rouge, fourth-offense DWI, disobeying a red light, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses and driving left of center.
- Darrion Johnson, 30, 8805 Port Hudson-Pride Road, Zachary, first-offense DWI.
- Alex Smith, 22, 10755 Center Street, Maringouin, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, following too close, driver's license required or expired and drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Taylor Sommers, 20, 901 Henri Road, Richmond, Virginia, first-offense DWI and speeding.
- Roy Young, 74, 6948 Maplewood Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.