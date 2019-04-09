A former Angola prison guard was arrested Tuesday after dropping off a package of drugs and other contraband items in the parking lot of Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, according to Louisiana Department of Corrections officials.
April Matthews, 25, was taken into custody following a police chase from the prison and was later booked into jail, DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said in a news release Tuesday night.
The package contained various drugs — marijuana, Suboxone and pain pills — as well as 12 cell phones, nine cell phone chargers, four SIM cards, 12 packs of cigarettes, loose tobacco, clothing items, sneakers, cigarette lighters, earbuds and rechargeable batteries, officials said.
Matthews resigned as a corrections officer after she was busted in May 2017 trying to smuggle drugs into the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, where she worked at the time, Pastorick said.
Matthews fled the Elayn Hunt parking lot in her vehicle on Tuesday. Pastorick said she "raced away from the prison at a high rate of speed" and hit two parked vehicles before ramming a DOC unit that had attempted to block her exit.
She continued down La. 74 toward Gonzales before being stopped by corrections officers, St. Gabriel police and Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies, according to the news release.
Matthews, of Jackson, was booked into jail on the following: one count each of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of schedule three drugs, possession with intent to distribute legend drugs, attempted aggravated battery and simple criminal damage to property, and nine counts of introduction of contraband into a penal institution.