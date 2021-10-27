A Baton Rouge man was arrested near Mandeville Tuesday evening for threatening to kill his girlfriend and putting a gun to her head, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Jarmine Alexander, 19, and his girlfriend got into an argument around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday while driving from Baton Rouge to Bogalusa, STPSO said. Deputies received report that the couple pulled over on Highway 59 near Mandeville, where Alexander assaulted her.
Alexander's girlfriend told deputies he held a piston to her head, threatened to kill her and punched her several times before they got back into the car.
They found Alexander in the vehicle around Highway 21 and Dillard Road.
Deputies arrested and booked Alexander into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Centeron one count of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of battery on a dating partner.
The pistol and some of Alexander's clothing were found behind a house on St. Ann Street in Abita Springs, STPSO said.