Two people, including a 15-year-old, have been arrested in a May shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman as she sat in the passenger seat of a car, Baton Rouge police say.
Naquez Preston, 20, of Baton Rouge, and the unnamed teenager were taken into custody Thursday for the May 18 shooting death of Madison Brown, BRPD spokesman Don Coppola said.
Police say Brown was in a car traveling westbound on Florida Boulevard when she was shot by someone in a white SUV.
Brown died at the scene. The car's other two occupants were uninjured.
Preston was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and a count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. Police did not disclose the juvenile's charges.