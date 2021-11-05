A deputy got a demotion and pay cut after being disciplined for letting a K9 die in a hot patrol car on his watch, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Friday.

On Aug. 20, the agency announced that Ivar the police dog died after a deputy left him unattended in a patrol car on the same day that a heat advisory was in effect.

He was 5 years old.

Immediately following the dog's death, Sheriff Ard said the deputy responsible had been disciplined. But he declined to go into further detail, citing the department's policy of keeping personnel actions private and not releasing the names of officers unless they've been charged with a crime.

In October, state prosecutor Scott Perilloux said he'd determined that Ivar's death stemmed from ordinary negligence, rather than criminal negligence. As such, he said criminal charges would not be filed against the dog's handler.

"There weren't any facts that supported a higher level of negligence that we needed to reach," Perilloux said.

On Friday, however, Ard announced the deputy had officially been demoted within the department, resulting in a "significant reduction in pay."

Prosecutors can, and often do, pursue animal cruelty charges against people who leave their animals in vehicles.

According to a list compiled by animal rights organization PETA, at least two people in Louisiana have been arrested since 2020 after leaving their dogs in cars during extreme heat.

In another case from last month, a police officer in Zachary was arrested on felony counts after two dogs died after the officer allegedly abandoned them in a home for an extended period of time.

The officer was placed on administrative leave while the department conducted an internal investigation, but was not booked into jail.