In-person visits will resume at the state's four Office of Juvenile Justice facilities for males, beginning Saturday.
New visitation rules will be in place under the Phase 3 coronavirus guidelines, the office said in a statement Monday.
Families will be required to pre-schedule a 45-minute timeslot for visits on Saturdays and Sundays, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Only two family members will be allowed at the visits, and social distancing must be maintained.
Those wanting to visit on Saturday, the first visitation day back, must contact their child's facility by Thursday at noon to schedule a time.
In addition to normal entry checks, all visitors will also need to pass a temperature check and Covid-19 screening, the Office of Juvenile Justice said.
Disposable, protective face masks will be provided to youth and visitors, to be worn at all times. Staff will sanitize visitation areas between visits, and hand sanitizer stations will also be available.
“We are very excited to welcome families back to visitation,” said Deputy Secretary William Sommers. “Their participation is a vital part of the rehabilitative process."
The contact numbers for the Office of Juvenile Justice facilities for males are:
• Bridge City Center for Youth, (225) 394-9623.
• Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe and Columbia, (318) 953-4445.
• Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie, (318) 346-0134.