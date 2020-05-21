Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them are:
- Clifton Jeanpierre, 29, 9624 Lewis St., Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, license plate required, driver's license suspended or revoked and insurance required.
- Rhonda Moton, 47, 2148 General Jackson Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, hit and run, reckless operation, driver's license suspended or revoked, and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.