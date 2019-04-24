The Baton Rouge Police Department on Wednesday released its long-awaited pay study, a review of officer compensation that found city cops are paid 16 percent to 40 percent less than peers at comparable agencies.

The report, completed by local firm SSA Consultants, determined the city-parish would need to spend about $21 million a year to make up for these disparities, a sum that includes their recommended salary increases as well as corresponding retirement and health benefits. And while BRPD Chief Murphy Paul and East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome both quickly acknowledged the troubling results of the report, most notably the massive pay gaps for the city's officers, they offered no concrete plan or raise to remedy BRPD's compensation — which the report notes can affect the ability to recruit and retain good employees.

“Now that we have the final report, our staff will continue our efforts to recognize efficiencies within the department to identify cost savings within our existing budget,” Paul wrote in a statement. “Additionally, the City-Parish has engaged efficiency consultants who are currently evaluating specific operations in the City of Baton Rouge, including the Police Department."

Broome also mentioned her administration hopes to identify savings that could be diverted to the police department.

"I will continue to support our police department and its men and women in blue who put their lives on the line for us on a daily basis," Broome wrote in a statement. "They deserve to be compensated in line with their peers, and my administration is working diligently to address the disparity in their compensation."

View the full pay study here

The report recommends across the board salary increases, 28 percent to 40 percent increases for the majority of officers, which will be no small undertaking for city officials.

The Metro Council voted last April to hire the SSA Consultants for $39,500 — more than a BRPD officer's starting pay — to evaluate the agency's compensation. That analysis was initially estimated to take 90 days, but instead took almost a year after additional questions and requests for data from BRPD leadership, officials have said. Twice, the consulting firm presented preliminary data to the Metro Council.

In the meantime, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office commissioned and completed a similar study and report, prompting it to promise raises and adjust their pay scale.

The BRPD report found that the salary minimums for BRPD officers and sergeants — the overwhelming majority of employees at BRPD — were $11,000 and $17,000 below regional peers' minimums, respectively. The report compared data from the city's police department with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the Louisiana State Police, the Gonzales Police Department and the New Orleans Police Department.

“The comparative salary range analysis indicates all of the BRPD sworn officer positions’ salary ranges fall below the market-based range,” the report says. “Because many organizations hire at or near the minimum, BRPD may find it difficult to attract qualified officers.”

The report further compared starting salaries at BRPD to additional agencies in Louisiana, Texas and Tennessee, 10 in total, showing that BRPD's $38,979 starting pay was only above ones at the LSU Police Department and the Knoxville Police Department. It fell about $2,000 below the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office and about $5,000 behind the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office — and then considerably less compared to higher-paying agencies.

Read the full statement on the pay study from the mayor president here