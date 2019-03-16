A man fleeing sheriff's deputies on a motorcycle was arrested Friday after a chase that ended when he crashed into a patrol car.
Lee Brown, 34, faces multiple counts, including overtaking/passing a school bus and aggravated flight from an officer.
An East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy initially flagged down Brown for his lack of motorcycle helmet around 8 a.m., but gave chase when Brown evaded the routine stop. His route led him from the intersection at Old Hammond Highway and Lakemont Drive to Florida Blvd.
During the chase, Brown sped past a school bus with flashers on and drove into oncoming traffic. Brown eventually crashed into a patrol car, then ran off on foot before he was apprehended.
Brown was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after the crash, then was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.