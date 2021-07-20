A teenage boy was arrested Monday night after he admitted to police that he shot a man to death then stole his money and cellphone during a drug deal earlier this month, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
The 16-year-old was booked and charged with first degree murder, armed robbery and obstruction of justice, deputies announced on Tuesday. His name has not been released.
20-year-old Keishune Thomas was found dead inside of a vehicle in a parking lot at 13541 Tiger Bend Drive on July 1, according to EBRSO. His cellphone was found near the vehicle badly damaged.
Authorities said the teen was a person of interest in the shooting as well as an on-going drug-trafficking investigation. Detectives search his home on Monday and found a stash of drugs, multiple guns and cash.
Detectives said that while being interviewed, the 16-year-old revealed he shot Thomas and robbed him. He said that he stole Thomas’ phone and tried to destroy it so he could avoid being connected to his murder.
The teenager is currently being held in a juvenile detention facility.