Baton Rouge Police say they have arrested a man who confessed to stabbing someone to death in his North 36th Street home Saturday morning.

Kadeem Phames, 26, was booked on a count of second degree murder around 11 p.m. Sunday, booking documents show.

BRPD officers were called to 701 North 36th St. around 10 a.m. Saturday for a wellness check on 59-year-old Gerald Taylor, an arrest affidavit shows. Upon arrival, they found Taylor dead in the front room of the house with several stab wounds.

A witness said Taylor was last seen with Phames entering the home. No sign of forced entry was present during the investigation. The door had been locked from the inside.

Several witnesses came forward later Saturday and told detectives that Phames confessed to stabbing someone to death on Thursday, Oct. 21 on 36th Street, but did not say who it was or where the knife was located. The witnesses said they thought Phames was on drugs and did not believe the story.

Phames changed clothes and left his original clothes behind. Police collected the clothing for forensic testing, documents say.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police found Phames driving with his girlfriend on Ardenwood Dr., the affidavit says. The girlfriend told investigators she she dropped Phames off on 36 Street around 6 a.m. on Oct. 21. She did not see him again until later that evening wearing new clothes and new shoes.

Phames confessed to killing Taylor in an interview with detectives, documents show.