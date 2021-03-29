A 16-month-old who was killed Saturday night in Baton Rouge died of blunt force injuries, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office reported Monday.

Dr. William “Beau” Clark, coroner, said that preliminary autopsy results showed that Ja'leah Fontenot death was a homicide caused by multiple blunt force injuries.

An arrest was made in the case late Saturday night, when Jonathan Dunn was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of first-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

BRPD were called to a home on Peerless Street at about 11 p.m. Saturday, where they found Ja'Leah unresponsive, with bruises and a large burn on her leg, police said. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.