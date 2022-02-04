66-year-old pedestrian killed on Airline Highway in North Baton Rouge, police say
A 66-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle shortly after 6 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Airline Highway and Prescott Road, Baton Rouge police said.
Police identified the man as Roy Neal Guess and said he was attempting to cross the road when a pickup truck traveling southbound on Airline Highway struck him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
All lanes later reopened after a temporary road closure.
Baton Rouge Police traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash. No other details were immediately available, including if the driver of the vehicle stopped after the crash to talk with authorities.
Hammond man killed after vehicle runs off the road, hits parked car
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred after a driver ran his vehicle off the road and hit an unoccupied car parked in a driveway around 10 p.m. Thursday.
The crash took place on LA Hwy 445 near LA Hwy 40 in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana State Police reported.
As 30-year-old Hammond resident Julian Rousseau was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 445, he veered off the road, over an embankment and into a driveway where he hit an unoccupied truck, police said.
Police reported that Rousseau was wearing a seatbelt but still suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is unclear why Rousseau's vehicle initially travelled off the road. A toxicology sample was obtained and police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Deputies find Prairieville man hanging in cell; he had been in Ascension jail since Sunday
Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies found a 27-year-old Prairieville man who had been in jail since midday Sunday hanging from a bed sheet early Tuesday in an older part of the correctional facility with individual cells.
After what deputies described as an attempted suicide, Johnny D. Everett Jr. was taken to an area hospital where he remained in a critical condition Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office.
Lt. Col. Paul Hall, warden of the parish jail, and a deputy warden were doing a routine morning security check when they found Everett unresponsive about 9:30 a.m., Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
Webre said Everett had a pulse when he was discovered and Hall and others gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation after cutting him down in his cell.
Everett had been booked Sunday into Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville on a probation violation, a bench warrant from July and a previously revoked bail. He had been given new bail of $10,000, jail records say.
"There was no indication that he was on suicide watch, asked to be on suicide watch or showed any type of suicidal tendencies," he said.
Webre noted that academic research into jail suicides shows that many do happen quickly, in the first days of a new incarceration, when inmates are grappling with a lot of emotional dynamics and uncertainty.
Everett had an extensive arrest history in Ascension and had a prior unauthorized use of a movable conviction.
1 booked on DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish Friday
Authorities arrested one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
- Madison David, 23, of Livonia, was arrested on one count of DWI - first offense.