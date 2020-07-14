A cadet prison guard was arrested Monday night after police found she had tried to smuggle cell phones and drugs into Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, officials said.
Paige Ruiz, 21, of Prairieville, had been employed with the Department of Corrections since May and was still on probation, DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said in a press release Tuesday. She will be terminated.
Ruiz is accused of smuggling the following items, among others: six cell phones, 45 pages of looseleaf paper believed to be sprayed with synthetic marijuana, cough syrup, 250 ecstacy pills, tobacco and testosterone pills.
Pastorick said prison investigators "were aware she was going to make a drop, and staked out the prison" Monday night.
Investigators later searched her car and found a loaded pistol and other items considered contraband, officials said.
Ruiz was booked into jail on the following: eight counts of introduction of contraband into a penal institution, malfeasance in office, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoids and illegal carrying of weapons with drugs.